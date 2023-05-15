A look at Kimco Realty Corporation’s (KIM) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) on May 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $18.07, soaring 1.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.30 and dropped to $17.88 before settling in for the closing price of $18.00. Within the past 52 weeks, KIM’s price has moved between $17.34 and $23.96.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -90.00%. With a float of $605.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $615.86 million.

The firm has a total of 639 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.04, operating margin of +33.12, and the pretax margin is +2.56.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Kimco Realty Corporation is 2.24%, while institutional ownership is 96.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 199,351. In this transaction Director of this company sold 9,630 shares at a rate of $20.70, taking the stock ownership to the 212,424 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 14, when Company’s sold 11,500,000 for $26.18, making the entire transaction worth $301,070,000. This insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in total.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.2) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +7.17 while generating a return on equity of 1.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -90.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 43.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Kimco Realty Corporation, KIM], we can find that recorded value of 4.65 million was better than the volume posted last year of 4.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Kimco Realty Corporation’s (KIM) raw stochastic average was set at 15.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.63. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.42. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.57. The third major resistance level sits at $18.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.73. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.58.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.16 billion based on 619,892K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,728 M and income totals 125,980 K. The company made 442,890 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 289,760 K in sales during its previous quarter.