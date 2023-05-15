A look at PDD Holdings Inc.’s (PDD) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) on May 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $63.84, plunging -2.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $64.3037 and dropped to $62.80 before settling in for the closing price of $65.17. Within the past 52 weeks, PDD’s price has moved between $31.01 and $106.38.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 137.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 302.60%. With a float of $911.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.27 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 12992 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +75.90, operating margin of +23.29, and the pretax margin is +27.89.

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.19) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +24.16 while generating a return on equity of 32.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 302.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.82% during the next five years compared to 119.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) Trading Performance Indicators

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 8.86 million, its volume of 8.71 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.81.

During the past 100 days, PDD Holdings Inc.’s (PDD) raw stochastic average was set at 7.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $74.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.15. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $64.15 in the near term. At $64.98, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $65.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.97. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $61.14.

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 86.58 billion based on 1,238,700K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 18,929 M and income totals 4,573 M. The company made 5,491 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,346 M in sales during its previous quarter.