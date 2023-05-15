Search
Steve Mayer
A look at Prenetics Global Limited’s (PRE) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on May 12, 2023, with Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) stock priced at $0.80, up 21.67% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.06 and dropped to $0.765 before settling in for the closing price of $0.86. PRE’s price has ranged from $0.70 to $8.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -59.70%. With a float of $98.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.39 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.71, operating margin of +2.42, and the pretax margin is -66.47.

Prenetics Global Limited (PRE) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Prenetics Global Limited is 33.68%, while institutional ownership is 9.30%.

Prenetics Global Limited (PRE) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -69.06 while generating a return on equity of -69.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Prenetics Global Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.72, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Prenetics Global Limited (PRE)

Looking closely at Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE), its last 5-days average volume was 0.31 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Prenetics Global Limited’s (PRE) raw stochastic average was set at 14.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 100.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8600, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2617. However, in the short run, Prenetics Global Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1517. Second resistance stands at $1.2533. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8567, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6633. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5617.

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 137.70 million, the company has a total of 136,983K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 275,760 K while annual income is -190,450 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 52,320 K while its latest quarter income was 1,610 K.

