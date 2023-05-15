Search
Steve Mayer
A look at Zomedica Corp.’s (ZOM) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On May 12, 2023, Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) opened at $0.20, lower -6.98% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.21 and dropped to $0.20 before settling in for the closing price of $0.22. Price fluctuations for ZOM have ranged from $0.15 to $0.41 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 9.70% at the time writing. With a float of $965.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $979.95 million.

The firm has a total of 85 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.77, operating margin of -115.81, and the pretax margin is -102.38.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Zomedica Corp. is 1.33%, while institutional ownership is 9.70%.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -89.88 while generating a return on equity of -6.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Zomedica Corp. (ZOM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 14.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zomedica Corp. (ZOM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Zomedica Corp., ZOM], we can find that recorded value of 3.64 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 7.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Zomedica Corp.’s (ZOM) raw stochastic average was set at 27.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2151, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2325. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2067. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2133. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2167. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1967, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1933. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1867.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) Key Stats

There are currently 979,950K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 210.70 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 18,930 K according to its annual income of -17,020 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,160 K and its income totaled -2,810 K.

