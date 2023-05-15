A major move is in the offing as Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) market cap hits 168.40 million

A new trading day began on May 12, 2023, with Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) stock priced at $2.01, down -2.94% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.09 and dropped to $1.93 before settling in for the closing price of $2.04. BTBT’s price has ranged from $0.53 to $2.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 36.00% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 10.00%. With a float of $75.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.57 million.

The firm has a total of 18 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.36, operating margin of +13.60, and the pretax margin is +9.08.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Bit Digital Inc. is 0.78%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.16 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +5.06 while generating a return on equity of 4.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bit Digital Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bit Digital Inc., BTBT], we can find that recorded value of 3.6 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Bit Digital Inc.’s (BTBT) raw stochastic average was set at 71.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 116.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6419, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3064. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.0700. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.1600. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2300. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.9100, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.8400. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.7500.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 168.40 million, the company has a total of 82,483K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 32,300 K while annual income is -105,300 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 7,780 K while its latest quarter income was -62,650 K.