A major move is in the offing as BlackBerry Limited (BB) market cap hits 3.02 billion

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) on May 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.11, plunging -2.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.16 and dropped to $4.93 before settling in for the closing price of $5.14. Within the past 52 weeks, BB’s price has moved between $3.17 and $7.20.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -6.80% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 61.10%. With a float of $570.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $581.46 million.

The firm has a total of 3325 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.24, operating margin of -34.15, and the pretax margin is -109.76.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of BlackBerry Limited is 11.20%, while institutional ownership is 56.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 130,737. In this transaction Chief Gv Aff & Pub Pol Officer of this company sold 28,237 shares at a rate of $4.63, taking the stock ownership to the 35,372 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 03, when Company’s President of Cyber Security sold 30,239 for $3.42, making the entire transaction worth $103,417. This insider now owns 76,485 shares in total.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 2/27/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.05) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -111.89 while generating a return on equity of -61.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Trading Performance Indicators

BlackBerry Limited (BB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackBerry Limited (BB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [BlackBerry Limited, BB], we can find that recorded value of 5.11 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, BlackBerry Limited’s (BB) raw stochastic average was set at 83.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.14. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.26. The third major resistance level sits at $5.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.80. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.68.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.02 billion based on 583,227K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 656,000 K and income totals -734,000 K. The company made 151,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -495,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.