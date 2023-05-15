A major move is in the offing as Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) market cap hits 12.76 billion

On May 12, 2023, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) opened at $9.125, lower -4.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.14 and dropped to $8.655 before settling in for the closing price of $9.16. Price fluctuations for CUK have ranged from $5.43 to $13.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -7.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 39.00% at the time writing. With a float of $144.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.18 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 85000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.70, operating margin of -32.19, and the pretax margin is -49.97.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Travel Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Carnival Corporation & plc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 20.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 1,186,696. In this transaction CFO & CAO of this company sold 107,119 shares at a rate of $11.08, taking the stock ownership to the 286,041 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $11.76, making the entire transaction worth $1,175,500. This insider now owns 870,950 shares in total.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -50.07 while generating a return on equity of -64.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.40% during the next five years compared to -28.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.16 and is forecasted to reach 1.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK)

Looking closely at Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK), its last 5-days average volume was 1.79 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Carnival Corporation & plc’s (CUK) raw stochastic average was set at 44.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.62. However, in the short run, Carnival Corporation & plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.06. Second resistance stands at $9.34. The third major resistance level sits at $9.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.37. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.08.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) Key Stats

There are currently 186,136K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.76 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,168 M according to its annual income of -6,094 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,432 M and its income totaled -693,000 K.