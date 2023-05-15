A major move is in the offing as Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) market cap hits 12.00 billion

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) kicked off on May 12, 2023, at the price of $25.00. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.035 and dropped to $24.525 before settling in for the closing price of $24.80. Over the past 52 weeks, CFG has traded in a range of $23.37-$44.82.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.50% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -20.50%. With a float of $479.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $485.44 million.

The firm has a total of 18889 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Citizens Financial Group Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 92.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 21, was worth 95,007. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,300 shares at a rate of $28.79, taking the stock ownership to the 66,263 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10, when Company’s Director sold 90,689 for $43.00, making the entire transaction worth $3,899,627. This insider now owns 455,789 shares in total.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.13) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +22.28 while generating a return on equity of 8.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.85% during the next five years compared to 9.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s (CFG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.16, a number that is poised to hit 1.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Citizens Financial Group Inc., CFG], we can find that recorded value of 8.28 million was better than the volume posted last year of 7.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.36.

During the past 100 days, Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s (CFG) raw stochastic average was set at 6.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.30. The third major resistance level sits at $25.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.28. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.03.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.00 billion has total of 483,988K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,069 M in contrast with the sum of 2,073 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,887 M and last quarter income was 511,000 K.