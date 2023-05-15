A major move is in the offing as Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) market cap hits 4.32 billion

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) kicked off on May 12, 2023, at the price of $41.77, down -0.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.77 and dropped to $41.48 before settling in for the closing price of $41.70. Over the past 52 weeks, SYNH has traded in a range of $22.89-$79.77.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 15.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 15.20%. With a float of $61.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.33 million.

The firm has a total of 28768 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.67, operating margin of +8.52, and the pretax margin is +5.83.

Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Syneos Health Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 99.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28, was worth 78,156. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 1,002 shares at a rate of $78.00, taking the stock ownership to the 47,552 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 28, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 500 for $78.00, making the entire transaction worth $39,000. This insider now owns 9,342 shares in total.

Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.66) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +4.94 while generating a return on equity of 7.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.07% during the next five years compared to 44.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Syneos Health Inc.’s (SYNH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Syneos Health Inc., SYNH], we can find that recorded value of 9.7 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.44.

During the past 100 days, Syneos Health Inc.’s (SYNH) raw stochastic average was set at 84.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.41. Now, the first resistance to watch is $41.79. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $41.93. The third major resistance level sits at $42.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.35. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $41.21.

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.32 billion has total of 103,647K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,393 M in contrast with the sum of 266,500 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,360 M and last quarter income was 55,530 K.