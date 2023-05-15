Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) plunged -0.79 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Company News

A new trading day began on May 12, 2023, with Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) stock priced at $20.36, down -0.79% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.52 and dropped to $20.10 before settling in for the closing price of $20.36. ACI’s price has ranged from $18.28 to $23.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 5.30% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -16.10%. With a float of $313.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $539.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 290000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.89, operating margin of +2.94, and the pretax margin is +2.49.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Grocery Stores Industry. The insider ownership of Albertsons Companies Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 68.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 27, was worth 681,797. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 32,544 shares at a rate of $20.95, taking the stock ownership to the 50,241 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 25, when Company’s EVP, Pharmacy & Health sold 36,000 for $21.05, making the entire transaction worth $757,800. This insider now owns 25,140 shares in total.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 2/27/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.79 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +1.95 while generating a return on equity of 65.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 29.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Albertsons Companies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI)

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) saw its 5-day average volume 3.61 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Albertsons Companies Inc.’s (ACI) raw stochastic average was set at 43.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 7.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 12.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.68. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.45 in the near term. At $20.69, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.85. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.61.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.69 billion, the company has a total of 573,953K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 77,650 M while annual income is 1,514 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 18,265 M while its latest quarter income was 311,100 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) 20 Days SMA touches -0.62%: The odds favor the bear

Sana Meer -
The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) on May 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $135.02, plunging -0.38% from the previous trading...
Read more

Can Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s (TPX) hike of 5.07% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Shaun Noe -
May 12, 2023, Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) trading session started at the price of $37.60, that was 2.14% jump from the session...
Read more

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) kicked off at the price of $122.84: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Steve Mayer -
On May 12, 2023, International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) opened at $121.41, higher 1.60% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.