Altria Group Inc. (MO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 5,719 M

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) kicked off on May 12, 2023, at the price of $45.55. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.795 and dropped to $45.30 before settling in for the closing price of $45.67. Over the past 52 weeks, MO has traded in a range of $40.35-$54.89.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company slipped by -0.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 138.70%. With a float of $1.78 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.79 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.80, operating margin of +77.17, and the pretax margin is +35.72.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Tobacco Industry. The insider ownership of Altria Group Inc. is 0.09%, while institutional ownership is 59.60%.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.18) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +27.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 138.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.92% during the next five years compared to -2.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Altria Group Inc.’s (MO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 62.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.11, a number that is poised to hit 1.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Altria Group Inc. (MO)

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) saw its 5-day average volume 5.85 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 8.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, Altria Group Inc.’s (MO) raw stochastic average was set at 33.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.32. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $45.88 in the near term. At $46.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $46.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.09. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $44.89.

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 81.52 billion has total of 1,785,039K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 25,096 M in contrast with the sum of 5,764 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,719 M and last quarter income was 1,784 M.