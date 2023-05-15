Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) average volume reaches $731.38K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Markets

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) on May 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.1452, plunging -1.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1598 and dropped to $0.131 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. Within the past 52 weeks, AREB’s price has moved between $0.12 and $1.54.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 183.20% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 80.30%. With a float of $16.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.93 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.37, operating margin of -59.92, and the pretax margin is -84.54.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Footwear & Accessories industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of American Rebel Holdings Inc. is 4.18%, while institutional ownership is 4.50%.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.01) by -$0.35. This company achieved a net margin of -84.54 while generating a return on equity of -198.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Trading Performance Indicators

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.57 and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [American Rebel Holdings Inc., AREB], we can find that recorded value of 2.68 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s (AREB) raw stochastic average was set at 10.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 123.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1559, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3029. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1583. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1734. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1871. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1295, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1158. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1007.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.50 million based on 16,931K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,450 K and income totals -7,140 K. The company made 3,850 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -770 K in sales during its previous quarter.

