AMPS (Altus Power Inc.) climbed 3.89 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on May 12, 2023, with Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) stock priced at $4.68, up 3.89% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.93 and dropped to $4.68 before settling in for the closing price of $4.63. AMPS’s price has ranged from $4.08 to $14.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 833.30%. With a float of $67.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $158.15 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 59 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.56, operating margin of +15.82, and the pretax margin is +52.63.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. The insider ownership of Altus Power Inc. is 49.20%, while institutional ownership is 41.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 34,965. In this transaction COFOUNDER,CHIEF CONST. OFFICER of this company sold 4,725 shares at a rate of $7.40, taking the stock ownership to the 3,871,708 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER sold 4,470 for $7.40, making the entire transaction worth $33,078. This insider now owns 2,009,568 shares in total.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.42 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +54.37 while generating a return on equity of 15.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 833.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Altus Power Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Altus Power Inc. (AMPS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.15 million, its volume of 0.92 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Altus Power Inc.’s (AMPS) raw stochastic average was set at 16.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.88. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.93 in the near term. At $5.06, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.56. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.43.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 740.79 million, the company has a total of 158,988K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 101,160 K while annual income is 55,440 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 26,760 K while its latest quarter income was 67,880 K.