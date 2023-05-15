Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) is -20.77% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on May 12, 2023, with Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) stock priced at $10.86, down -6.93% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.085 and dropped to $9.78 before settling in for the closing price of $10.83. ARQT’s price has ranged from $10.05 to $27.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -35.50%. With a float of $58.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.17 million.

In an organization with 268 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.02, operating margin of -8183.04, and the pretax margin is -8449.76.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 98.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 17, was worth 118,728. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8,500 shares at a rate of $13.97, taking the stock ownership to the 165,825 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 06, when Company’s Director sold 8,500 for $12.01, making the entire transaction worth $102,085. This insider now owns 165,825 shares in total.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$1.31 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -8449.76 while generating a return on equity of -122.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 9.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 102.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.69, a number that is poised to hit -1.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.2 million. That was better than the volume of 1.02 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.05.

During the past 100 days, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (ARQT) raw stochastic average was set at 3.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.06. However, in the short run, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.85. Second resistance stands at $11.62. The third major resistance level sits at $12.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.01. The third support level lies at $8.24 if the price breaches the second support level.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 664.47 million, the company has a total of 61,422K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,690 K while annual income is -311,460 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,960 K while its latest quarter income was -72,020 K.