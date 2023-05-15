Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) volume exceeds 3.31 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on May 12, 2023, with Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IONM) stock priced at $1.22, down -39.90% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.22 and dropped to $1.15 before settling in for the closing price of $1.93. IONM’s price has ranged from $1.53 to $113.00 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -7.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -752.20%. With a float of $0.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 127 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -75.38, operating margin of -221.25, and the pretax margin is -272.50.

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Assure Holdings Corp. is 3.50%, while institutional ownership is 12.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 7,579. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $3.03, taking the stock ownership to the 175,025 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 10, when Company’s Director sold 2,609 for $2.84, making the entire transaction worth $7,410. This insider now owns 250 shares in total.

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$28.62 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -274.34 while generating a return on equity of -174.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -752.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IONM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Assure Holdings Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -40.06, a number that is poised to hit -2.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM)

Looking closely at Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IONM), its last 5-days average volume was 3.77 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.87.

During the past 100 days, Assure Holdings Corp.’s (IONM) raw stochastic average was set at 0.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 328.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 170.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.3986, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.2819. However, in the short run, Assure Holdings Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2033. Second resistance stands at $1.2467. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1333, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1067. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0633.

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IONM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.10 million, the company has a total of 1,101K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,980 K while annual income is -30,110 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were -1,570 K while its latest quarter income was -21,490 K.