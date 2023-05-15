ASTI (Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.) dropped -18.62 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) kicked off on May 12, 2023, at the price of $0.267, down -18.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.267 and dropped to $0.225 before settling in for the closing price of $0.29. Over the past 52 weeks, ASTI has traded in a range of $0.20-$18.01.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 13.70% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 57.00%. With a float of $17.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.55 million.

The firm has a total of 60 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -70.68, operating margin of -1394.81, and the pretax margin is -1615.55.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. is 12.50%, while institutional ownership is 0.70%.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -1615.55 while generating a return on equity of -2,255.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s (ASTI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67

Technical Analysis of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ascent Solar Technologies Inc., ASTI], we can find that recorded value of 5.28 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s (ASTI) raw stochastic average was set at 1.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 132.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 119.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3541, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7091. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2603. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2847. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3023. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2183, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2007. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1763.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.70 million has total of 36,929K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,220 K in contrast with the sum of -19,750 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10 K and last quarter income was -5,230 K.