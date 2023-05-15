Search
Shaun Noe
AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.5 million

On May 12, 2023, AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) opened at $74.95,. During the day, the shares moved up to $75.56 and dropped to $74.535 before settling in for the closing price of $74.73. Price fluctuations for AZN have ranged from $52.65 to $76.56 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 14.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 10.20% at the time writing. With a float of $2.99 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.10 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 83500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.36, operating margin of +11.41, and the pretax margin is +5.65.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AstraZeneca PLC is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 17.90%.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.07) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +7.41 while generating a return on equity of 8.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.10% during the next five years compared to 2.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 56.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Looking closely at AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN), its last 5-days average volume was 2.58 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, AstraZeneca PLC’s (AZN) raw stochastic average was set at 86.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $70.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.64. However, in the short run, AstraZeneca PLC’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $75.35. Second resistance stands at $75.97. The third major resistance level sits at $76.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $74.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $73.92. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $73.30.

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) Key Stats

There are currently 3,099,695K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 233.30 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 44,351 M according to its annual income of 3,288 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,879 M and its income totaled 1,803 M.

