Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) last year’s performance of -57.20% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On May 12, 2023, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) opened at $2.33, lower -6.96% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.35 and dropped to $2.10 before settling in for the closing price of $2.30. Price fluctuations for ATRA have ranged from $2.19 to $9.34 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 38.40% at the time writing. With a float of $92.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.97 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 330 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.08, operating margin of -431.86, and the pretax margin is -359.10.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 103.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 56,868. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 15,679 shares at a rate of $3.63, taking the stock ownership to the 750,728 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 6,871 for $3.63, making the entire transaction worth $24,921. This insider now owns 181,978 shares in total.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.39) by -$0.33. This company achieved a net margin of -359.12 while generating a return on equity of -112.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)

Looking closely at Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA), its last 5-days average volume was 2.06 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (ATRA) raw stochastic average was set at 1.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 86.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.86. However, in the short run, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.29. Second resistance stands at $2.45. The third major resistance level sits at $2.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.95. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.79.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) Key Stats

There are currently 97,972K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 222.20 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 63,570 K according to its annual income of -228,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 220 K and its income totaled -74,570 K.