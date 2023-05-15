AU (AngloGold Ashanti Limited) dropped -4.13 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) kicked off on May 12, 2023, at the price of $24.79, down -4.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.7699 and dropped to $24.75 before settling in for the closing price of $26.64. Over the past 52 weeks, AU has traded in a range of $11.94-$30.26.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -52.30%. With a float of $413.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $420.40 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 32594 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.88, operating margin of +18.75, and the pretax margin is +7.18.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of AngloGold Ashanti Limited is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 27.10%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +6.60 while generating a return on equity of 7.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -52.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.71% during the next five years compared to 28.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s (AU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.71

Technical Analysis of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.38 million, its volume of 2.93 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.99.

During the past 100 days, AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s (AU) raw stochastic average was set at 65.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $25.96 in the near term. At $26.37, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $26.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $23.92.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.39 billion has total of 418,600K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,501 M in contrast with the sum of 297,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 986,000 K and last quarter income was 153,000 K.