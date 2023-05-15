Auddia Inc. (AUUD) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 25.00%

A new trading day began on May 12, 2023, with Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) stock priced at $0.61, down -5.66% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.65 and dropped to $0.47 before settling in for the closing price of $0.53. AUUD’s price has ranged from $0.38 to $1.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 57.50%. With a float of $8.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.58 million.

In an organization with 15 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Auddia Inc. (AUUD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Auddia Inc. is 13.90%, while institutional ownership is 8.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 14, was worth 6,449. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company bought 6,500 shares at a rate of $0.99, taking the stock ownership to the 1,740,859 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 12, when Company’s Executive Chairman bought 2,500 for $0.96, making the entire transaction worth $2,412. This insider now owns 1,734,359 shares in total.

Auddia Inc. (AUUD) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -104.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Auddia Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55 and is forecasted to reach -0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Auddia Inc. (AUUD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.2 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.69 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Auddia Inc.’s (AUUD) raw stochastic average was set at 10.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 141.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 137.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6918, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0490. However, in the short run, Auddia Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6100. Second resistance stands at $0.7200. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3600. The third support level lies at $0.2500 if the price breaches the second support level.

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.80 million, the company has a total of 12,851K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -6,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -1,763 K.