Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -12.07%

A new trading day began on May 12, 2023, with Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) stock priced at $0.09, down -6.86% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.09 and dropped to $0.08 before settling in for the closing price of $0.09. AULT’s price has ranged from $0.08 to $0.44 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 67.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -68.60%. With a float of $309.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $313.43 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 615 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.67, operating margin of -32.38, and the pretax margin is -144.65.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Ault Alliance Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 7.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 100,615. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company bought 1,117,949 shares at a rate of $0.09, taking the stock ownership to the 52,862,610 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 26, when Company’s Executive Chairman bought 250,000 for $0.10, making the entire transaction worth $24,450. This insider now owns 51,744,661 shares in total.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -135.35 while generating a return on equity of -83.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -68.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ault Alliance Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81

Technical Analysis of Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT)

The latest stats from [Ault Alliance Inc., AULT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.83 million was inferior to 7.13 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Ault Alliance Inc.’s (AULT) raw stochastic average was set at 0.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.0977, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.1618. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.0864. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.0927. The third major resistance level sits at $0.0959. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0769, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0737. The third support level lies at $0.0674 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 35.84 million, the company has a total of 415,747K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 134,330 K while annual income is -181,820 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 34,360 K while its latest quarter income was -120,010 K.