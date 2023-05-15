Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) posted a -14.63% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On May 12, 2023, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) opened at $0.5807, lower -4.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5897 and dropped to $0.55 before settling in for the closing price of $0.59. Price fluctuations for ACB have ranged from $0.56 to $3.15 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 65.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -95.30% at the time writing. With a float of $299.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $326.45 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1338 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -65.98, operating margin of -157.59, and the pretax margin is -777.01.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Aurora Cannabis Inc. is 0.06%, while institutional ownership is 17.37%.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -776.02 while generating a return on equity of -127.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -95.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)

Looking closely at Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB), its last 5-days average volume was 2.77 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s (ACB) raw stochastic average was set at 1.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6705, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0809. However, in the short run, Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5831. Second resistance stands at $0.6063. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6228. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5434, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5269. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5037.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Key Stats

There are currently 351,624K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 266.00 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 174,880 K according to its annual income of -1,357 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 45,480 K and its income totaled -48,210 K.