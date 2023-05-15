Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) posted a -14.63% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Markets

On May 12, 2023, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) opened at $0.5807, lower -4.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5897 and dropped to $0.55 before settling in for the closing price of $0.59. Price fluctuations for ACB have ranged from $0.56 to $3.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 65.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -95.30% at the time writing. With a float of $299.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $326.45 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1338 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -65.98, operating margin of -157.59, and the pretax margin is -777.01.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Aurora Cannabis Inc. is 0.06%, while institutional ownership is 17.37%.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -776.02 while generating a return on equity of -127.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -95.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)

Looking closely at Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB), its last 5-days average volume was 2.77 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s (ACB) raw stochastic average was set at 1.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6705, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0809. However, in the short run, Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5831. Second resistance stands at $0.6063. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6228. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5434, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5269. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5037.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Key Stats

There are currently 351,624K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 266.00 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 174,880 K according to its annual income of -1,357 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 45,480 K and its income totaled -48,210 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) kicked off at the price of $77.96: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Steve Mayer -
NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) on May 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $76.89, soaring 2.44% from the previous trading...
Read more

KeyCorp (KEY) plunged -1.10 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Shaun Noe -
May 12, 2023, KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) trading session started at the price of $9.20, that was -1.10% drop from the session before. During the...
Read more

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.66 million

Sana Meer -
On May 12, 2023, ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) opened at $1.13, lower -4.39% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.