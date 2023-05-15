Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) volume exceeds 5.45 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) on May 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $10.13, soaring 2.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.825 and dropped to $9.815 before settling in for the closing price of $10.20. Within the past 52 weeks, BYND’s price has moved between $10.11 and $44.59.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 66.70% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -99.60%. With a float of $58.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.00 million.

The firm has a total of 787 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -6.77, operating margin of -77.70, and the pretax margin is -82.87.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Packaged Foods industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Beyond Meat Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 43.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 405,772. In this transaction Chief Innovation Officer of this company sold 27,690 shares at a rate of $14.65, taking the stock ownership to the 78,774 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s CFO, Treasurer sold 15,139 for $14.38, making the entire transaction worth $217,682. This insider now owns 58,687 shares in total.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.01) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -87.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -99.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) Trading Performance Indicators

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Beyond Meat Inc., BYND], we can find that recorded value of 5.57 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.85.

During the past 100 days, Beyond Meat Inc.’s (BYND) raw stochastic average was set at 5.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.38. The third major resistance level sits at $11.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.36. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.90.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 654.27 million based on 64,227K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 418,930 K and income totals -366,140 K. The company made 79,940 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -66,870 K in sales during its previous quarter.