Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -35.82% last month.

A new trading day began on May 12, 2023, with Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) stock priced at $1.82, up 0.56% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.94 and dropped to $1.80 before settling in for the closing price of $1.80. BFLY’s price has ranged from $1.62 to $8.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -352.80%. With a float of $155.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.81 million.

In an organization with 330 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.77, operating margin of -260.57, and the pretax margin is -229.84.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Butterfly Network Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 51.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 03, was worth 127,523. In this transaction EVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 64,536 shares at a rate of $1.98, taking the stock ownership to the 1,448,955 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 1,200 for $1.65, making the entire transaction worth $1,980. This insider now owns 1,103,145 shares in total.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.17 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -229.90 while generating a return on equity of -43.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -352.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Butterfly Network Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.88 million. That was better than the volume of 2.7 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Butterfly Network Inc.’s (BFLY) raw stochastic average was set at 11.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 114.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 96.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.1348, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.5271. However, in the short run, Butterfly Network Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.9000. Second resistance stands at $1.9900. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7600, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7100. The third support level lies at $1.6200 if the price breaches the second support level.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 367.00 million, the company has a total of 203,440K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 73,390 K while annual income is -168,720 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 18,980 K while its latest quarter income was -33,700 K.