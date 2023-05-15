C3.ai Inc. (AI) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -12.88% last month.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) kicked off on May 12, 2023, at the price of $20.00, down -2.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.015 and dropped to $19.06 before settling in for the closing price of $19.84. Over the past 52 weeks, AI has traded in a range of $10.16-$34.68.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -241.60%. With a float of $90.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.73 million.

In an organization with 704 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.79, operating margin of -77.59, and the pretax margin is -75.68.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of C3.ai Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 44.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01, was worth 80,393. In this transaction SVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 4,438 shares at a rate of $18.11, taking the stock ownership to the 336,971 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s Director sold 24,000 for $30.04, making the entire transaction worth $720,960. This insider now owns 209,664 shares in total.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 1/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.22) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -75.99 while generating a return on equity of -18.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -241.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at C3.ai Inc.’s (AI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of C3.ai Inc. (AI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.17 million. That was inferior than the volume of 19.76 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.55.

During the past 100 days, C3.ai Inc.’s (AI) raw stochastic average was set at 37.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 119.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.30. However, in the short run, C3.ai Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.94. Second resistance stands at $20.45. The third major resistance level sits at $20.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.54. The third support level lies at $18.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.23 billion has total of 112,210K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 252,760 K in contrast with the sum of -192,070 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 66,670 K and last quarter income was -63,160 K.