Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) plunged -3.31 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) kicked off on May 12, 2023, at the price of $1.20, down -3.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.22 and dropped to $1.14 before settling in for the closing price of $1.21. Over the past 52 weeks, CEI has traded in a range of $1.19-$43.00.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales slided by -38.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 89.10%. With a float of $17.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.00 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.62, operating margin of -733.79, and the pretax margin is -18039.52.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Camber Energy Inc. is 11.07%, while institutional ownership is 4.50%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -18039.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 89.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 40.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -14.24

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

The latest stats from [Camber Energy Inc., CEI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.51 million was inferior to 1.2 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 136.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4524, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.3805. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2133. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2567. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2933. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1333, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0967. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0533.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 24.20 million has total of 20,000K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 600 K in contrast with the sum of -107,740 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 130 K and last quarter income was -20,900 K.