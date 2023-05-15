Can Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s (AKBA) hike of 3.67% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on May 12, 2023, with Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) stock priced at $1.07, up 6.60% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.17 and dropped to $1.06 before settling in for the closing price of $1.06. AKBA’s price has ranged from $0.24 to $1.20 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 10.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 70.30%. With a float of $181.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $184.77 million.

In an organization with 204 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +70.45, operating margin of -21.59, and the pretax margin is -31.63.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 29.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 80,614. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 91,868 shares at a rate of $0.88, taking the stock ownership to the 1,568,872 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s SVP, Chief Operating Officer sold 20,412 for $0.88, making the entire transaction worth $17,912. This insider now owns 269,515 shares in total.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.14 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -31.63 while generating a return on equity of -215.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.58 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.89 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s (AKBA) raw stochastic average was set at 91.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 131.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7584, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5358. However, in the short run, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1800. Second resistance stands at $1.2300. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0100. The third support level lies at $0.9600 if the price breaches the second support level.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 197.09 million, the company has a total of 185,928K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 292,600 K while annual income is -92,560 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 55,180 K while its latest quarter income was -7,550 K.