Can Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd.’s (MHUA) hike of 33.76% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Company News

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHUA) on May 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.95, soaring 37.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.9558 and dropped to $2.86 before settling in for the closing price of $3.06. Within the past 52 weeks, MHUA’s price has moved between $2.60 and $45.49.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -74.50%. With a float of $11.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.41 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 626 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.08, operating margin of +25.24, and the pretax margin is +25.21.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (MHUA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Instruments & Supplies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. is 66.56%, while institutional ownership is 0.10%.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (MHUA) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +20.14 while generating a return on equity of 21.77.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -74.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHUA) Trading Performance Indicators

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (MHUA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.27

Technical Analysis of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (MHUA)

The latest stats from [Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd., MHUA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.37 million was superior to 83460.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.14.

During the past 100 days, Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd.’s (MHUA) raw stochastic average was set at 3.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 180.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 192.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.39. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.15. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.10. The third major resistance level sits at $7.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.91. The third support level lies at $0.96 if the price breaches the second support level.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHUA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 73.29 million based on 23,940K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 103,350 K and income totals 6,240 K.

