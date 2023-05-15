Can Sono Group N.V.’s (SEV) drop of -8.62% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on May 12, 2023, with Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) stock priced at $0.2459, down -5.52% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2599 and dropped to $0.211 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. SEV’s price has ranged from $0.20 to $3.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -31.80%. With a float of $38.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.65 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 231 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3850.00, operating margin of -356250.00, and the pretax margin is -399593.75.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Sono Group N.V. is 54.22%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -399706.25 while generating a return on equity of -170.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sono Group N.V.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 215.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sono Group N.V. (SEV)

The latest stats from [Sono Group N.V., SEV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.82 million was inferior to 1.43 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Sono Group N.V.’s (SEV) raw stochastic average was set at 4.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 100.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3739, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4129. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2626. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2857. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3115. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2137, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1879. The third support level lies at $0.1648 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 21.55 million, the company has a total of 90,554K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 20 K while annual income is -75,660 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 138 K while its latest quarter income was -43,517 K.