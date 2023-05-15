Can Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s (TPX) hike of 5.07% in a week be considered a lucky break?

May 12, 2023, Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) trading session started at the price of $37.60, that was 2.14% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.665 and dropped to $37.58 before settling in for the closing price of $37.35. A 52-week range for TPX has been $20.03 – $44.28.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 12.80% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -17.30%. With a float of $166.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.00 million.

In an organization with 12000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.33, operating margin of +13.40, and the pretax margin is +11.73.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tempur Sealy International Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Tempur Sealy International Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 105.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 31, was worth 747,405. In this transaction EVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 18,682 shares at a rate of $40.01, taking the stock ownership to the 297,988 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 30, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 13,811 for $40.07, making the entire transaction worth $553,444. This insider now owns 316,670 shares in total.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.51) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +9.27 while generating a return on equity of 345.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.50% during the next five years compared to 28.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 294.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.22 million. That was better than the volume of 2.04 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.28.

During the past 100 days, Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s (TPX) raw stochastic average was set at 47.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.38. However, in the short run, Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $38.68. Second resistance stands at $39.22. The third major resistance level sits at $39.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.05. The third support level lies at $36.51 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) Key Stats

There are 172,070K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.43 billion. As of now, sales total 4,921 M while income totals 455,700 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,187 M while its last quarter net income were 101,700 K.