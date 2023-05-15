Can WiSA Technologies Inc.’s (WISA) hike of 30.58% in a week be considered a lucky break?

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) kicked off on May 12, 2023, at the price of $1.39, up 13.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.62 and dropped to $1.2501 before settling in for the closing price of $1.39. Over the past 52 weeks, WISA has traded in a range of $0.95-$87.31.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 24.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 21.20%. With a float of $3.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 49 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.74, operating margin of -536.23, and the pretax margin is -479.91.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of WiSA Technologies Inc. is 5.50%, while institutional ownership is 14.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 884. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 8,335 shares at a rate of $0.11, taking the stock ownership to the 574,189 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,390 for $0.11, making the entire transaction worth $359. This insider now owns 261,651 shares in total.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$31 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$23.33) by -$7.67. This company achieved a net margin of -479.97 while generating a return on equity of -224.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -3.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at WiSA Technologies Inc.’s (WISA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -95.09 and is forecasted to reach -11.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA)

The latest stats from [WiSA Technologies Inc., WISA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.73 million was inferior to 1.08 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, WiSA Technologies Inc.’s (WISA) raw stochastic average was set at 2.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 120.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 206.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0593, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.0780. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.7166. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.8533. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0865. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1135. The third support level lies at $0.9768 if the price breaches the second support level.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.29 million has total of 3,802K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,370 K in contrast with the sum of -16,150 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 920 K and last quarter income was -3,490 K.