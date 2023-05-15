Cano Health Inc. (CANO) volume exceeds 2.39 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

May 12, 2023, Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) trading session started at the price of $1.28, that was -4.69% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.285 and dropped to $1.18 before settling in for the closing price of $1.28. A 52-week range for CANO has been $0.76 – $9.75.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -794.90%. With a float of $162.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $239.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2700 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.09, operating margin of -2.94, and the pretax margin is -15.56.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cano Health Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Cano Health Inc. is 11.80%, while institutional ownership is 68.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 05, was worth 30,067. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 23,591 shares at a rate of $1.27, taking the stock ownership to the 802,570 shares.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.12) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -7.57 while generating a return on equity of -72.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -794.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cano Health Inc. (CANO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.99, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cano Health Inc. (CANO)

The latest stats from [Cano Health Inc., CANO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.7 million was inferior to 7.19 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Cano Health Inc.’s (CANO) raw stochastic average was set at 40.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 125.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 131.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2212, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.1535. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2767. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3333. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3817. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1717, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1233. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0667.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Key Stats

There are 528,179K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 676.10 million. As of now, sales total 2,739 M while income totals -207,270 K. Its latest quarter income was 680,180 K while its last quarter net income were -148,370 K.