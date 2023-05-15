Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 4,432 M

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) on May 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $10.25, plunging -4.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.26 and dropped to $9.68 before settling in for the closing price of $10.24. Within the past 52 weeks, CCL’s price has moved between $6.11 and $14.96.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -7.00% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 39.00%. With a float of $1.03 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.26 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 85000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.70, operating margin of -32.19, and the pretax margin is -49.97.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Travel Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Carnival Corporation & plc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 50.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 1,186,696. In this transaction CFO & CAO of this company sold 107,119 shares at a rate of $11.08, taking the stock ownership to the 286,041 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $11.76, making the entire transaction worth $1,175,500. This insider now owns 870,950 shares in total.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 2/27/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.6) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -50.07 while generating a return on equity of -63.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL)

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) saw its 5-day average volume 31.22 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 37.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Carnival Corporation & plc’s (CCL) raw stochastic average was set at 45.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.60. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.17 in the near term. At $10.50, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.34. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.01.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 12.76 billion based on 1,116,014K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,168 M and income totals -6,094 M. The company made 4,432 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -693,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.