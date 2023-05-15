CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) kicked off at the price of $9.40: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) kicked off on May 12, 2023, at the price of $9.30, up 1.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.50 and dropped to $9.16 before settling in for the closing price of $9.25. Over the past 52 weeks, CCCS has traded in a range of $7.41-$10.19.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 113.00%. With a float of $602.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $612.50 million.

The firm has a total of 2375 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.42, operating margin of +6.81, and the pretax margin is +6.37.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 96.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 21, was worth 7,167. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 796 shares at a rate of $9.00, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s insider sold 17,085 for $9.05, making the entire transaction worth $154,612. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.07) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +4.91 while generating a return on equity of 1.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 113.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s (CCCS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 59.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., CCCS], we can find that recorded value of 1.12 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s (CCCS) raw stochastic average was set at 82.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.69. The third major resistance level sits at $9.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.87.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.81 billion has total of 628,314K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 782,450 K in contrast with the sum of 38,410 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 204,920 K and last quarter income was 2,180 K.