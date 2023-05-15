Search
admin
admin

Celanese Corporation (CE) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -9.19% last month.

Top Picks

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) on May 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $101.49, plunging -0.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $102.20 and dropped to $100.16 before settling in for the closing price of $101.23. Within the past 52 weeks, CE’s price has moved between $86.71 and $161.37.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 9.50% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 2.10%. With a float of $108.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.63 million.

In an organization with 13263 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.54, operating margin of +13.86, and the pretax margin is +14.69.

Celanese Corporation (CE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Celanese Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 96.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 140,580. In this transaction SVP – Acetyls of this company bought 1,200 shares at a rate of $117.15, taking the stock ownership to the 10,589 shares.

Celanese Corporation (CE) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.64) by $0.37. This company achieved a net margin of +19.66 while generating a return on equity of 38.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.86% during the next five years compared to 20.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) Trading Performance Indicators

Celanese Corporation (CE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.67, a number that is poised to hit 2.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Celanese Corporation (CE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.23 million. That was better than the volume of 1.14 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.34.

During the past 100 days, Celanese Corporation’s (CE) raw stochastic average was set at 11.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $106.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $107.33. However, in the short run, Celanese Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $101.94. Second resistance stands at $103.09. The third major resistance level sits at $103.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $99.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $99.01. The third support level lies at $97.86 if the price breaches the second support level.

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.22 billion based on 108,474K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,673 M and income totals 1,894 M. The company made 2,348 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 767,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) last year’s performance of 35.76% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Steve Mayer -
May 12, 2023, PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) trading session started at the price of $73.15, that was 0.40% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 5,787 M

Shaun Noe -
On May 12, 2023, Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) opened at $18.94, lower -1.59% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is expecting -23.20% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on May 12, 2023, with Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) stock priced at $32.73, up 1.47% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.