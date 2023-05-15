Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Company News

On May 12, 2023, Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) opened at $1.98, higher 4.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.12 and dropped to $1.87 before settling in for the closing price of $2.01. Price fluctuations for CIFR have ranged from $0.38 to $3.32 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 52.50% at the time writing. With a float of $40.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $247.53 million.

In an organization with 26 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -94.20, operating margin of -2401.22, and the pretax margin is -1225.32.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cipher Mining Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 28,679. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 35,000 shares at a rate of $0.82, taking the stock ownership to the 3,120,614 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $1.43, making the entire transaction worth $35,718. This insider now owns 270,266 shares in total.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.02) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1285.91 while generating a return on equity of -11.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 166.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.26 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.43 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Cipher Mining Inc.’s (CIFR) raw stochastic average was set at 58.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 160.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.50. However, in the short run, Cipher Mining Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.19. Second resistance stands at $2.28. The third major resistance level sits at $2.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.69.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) Key Stats

There are currently 248,938K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 499.69 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,040 K according to its annual income of -39,050 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,040 K and its income totaled -51,630 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Last month’s performance of -24.60% for Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) is certainly impressive

Shaun Noe -
Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) on May 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.1905, plunging -4.00% from the previous trading...
Read more

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) to new highs

Steve Mayer -
May 12, 2023, Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) trading session started at the price of $8.06, that was -7.76% drop from the session before....
Read more

-3.94% percent quarterly performance for Amgen Inc. (AMGN) is not indicative of the underlying story

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on May 12, 2023, with Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) stock priced at $233.03, up 0.28% from the previous day...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.