Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) with a beta value of 2.11 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) on May 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.37, plunging -0.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.46 and dropped to $4.28 before settling in for the closing price of $4.38. Within the past 52 weeks, CLNE’s price has moved between $3.84 and $8.58.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.20% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 39.60%. With a float of $176.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $222.72 million.

The firm has a total of 496 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.64, operating margin of -12.44, and the pretax margin is -14.15.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 47.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 32,133. In this transaction SVP, STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT of this company sold 5,643 shares at a rate of $5.69, taking the stock ownership to the 624,458 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 23, when Company’s SVP, STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT sold 11,286 for $5.49, making the entire transaction worth $61,960. This insider now owns 630,101 shares in total.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.04) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -14.00 while generating a return on equity of -8.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -15.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) Trading Performance Indicators

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Clean Energy Fuels Corp., CLNE], we can find that recorded value of 1.92 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s (CLNE) raw stochastic average was set at 23.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.55. The third major resistance level sits at $4.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.19. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.09.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 976.29 million based on 222,908K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 420,160 K and income totals -58,730 K. The company made 113,760 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -12,330 K in sales during its previous quarter.