Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) with a beta value of 2.20 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) kicked off on May 12, 2023, at the price of $14.72, up 0.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.78 and dropped to $14.48 before settling in for the closing price of $14.61. Over the past 52 weeks, CLF has traded in a range of $11.82-$24.66.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 65.20% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -52.50%. With a float of $508.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $515.00 million.

The firm has a total of 27000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.84, operating margin of +7.46, and the pretax margin is +7.81.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Steel Industry. The insider ownership of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 67.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 149,592. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $14.96, taking the stock ownership to the 171,840 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01, when Company’s EVP, CFO bought 6,500 for $15.18, making the entire transaction worth $98,697. This insider now owns 237,727 shares in total.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.19) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +5.79 while generating a return on equity of 20.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -52.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s (CLF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.90, a number that is poised to hit 0.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., CLF], we can find that recorded value of 7.78 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 10.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s (CLF) raw stochastic average was set at 5.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.14. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.82. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.95. The third major resistance level sits at $15.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.35. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.22.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.53 billion has total of 515,079K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 22,989 M in contrast with the sum of 1,335 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,295 M and last quarter income was -57,000 K.