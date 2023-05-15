Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.34 million

May 12, 2023, Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) trading session started at the price of $116.78. During the day, the shares moved up to $117.62 and dropped to $115.49 before settling in for the closing price of $116.69. A 52-week range for CCI has been $114.43 – $192.07.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 10.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 44.60%. With a float of $430.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $433.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.36, operating margin of +35.23, and the pretax margin is +24.21.

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Crown Castle Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Crown Castle Inc. is 0.35%, while institutional ownership is 93.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 117,996. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $118.00, taking the stock ownership to the 15,416 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 27, when Company’s EVP – Business Support sold 5,000 for $120.97, making the entire transaction worth $604,850. This insider now owns 16,782 shares in total.

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.91) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +23.98 while generating a return on equity of 21.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.38% during the next five years compared to 35.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.85, a number that is poised to hit 1.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Crown Castle Inc. (CCI)

Looking closely at Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI), its last 5-days average volume was 2.03 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.08.

During the past 100 days, Crown Castle Inc.’s (CCI) raw stochastic average was set at 5.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $127.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $142.95. However, in the short run, Crown Castle Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $117.71. Second resistance stands at $118.73. The third major resistance level sits at $119.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $115.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $114.47. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $113.45.

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) Key Stats

There are 433,671K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 50.60 billion. As of now, sales total 6,986 M while income totals 1,675 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,773 M while its last quarter net income were 418,000 K.