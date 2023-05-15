Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 953,510 K

A new trading day began on May 12, 2023, with Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) stock priced at $3.19, up 11.86% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.54 and dropped to $3.1401 before settling in for the closing price of $2.95. CMLS’s price has ranged from $2.57 to $14.35 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has dropped its sales by -3.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -1.80%. With a float of $17.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.29 million.

In an organization with 2455 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.87, operating margin of +10.76, and the pretax margin is +2.06.

Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. The insider ownership of Cumulus Media Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 67.60%.

Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$1.17 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +1.70 while generating a return on equity of 3.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 15.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cumulus Media Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.28 million. That was better than the volume of 0.18 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Cumulus Media Inc.’s (CMLS) raw stochastic average was set at 15.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.53. However, in the short run, Cumulus Media Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.51. Second resistance stands at $3.73. The third major resistance level sits at $3.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.93. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.71.

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 53.59 million, the company has a total of 18,166K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 953,510 K while annual income is 16,240 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 205,690 K while its latest quarter income was -21,470 K.