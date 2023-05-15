Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On May 12, 2023, Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) opened at $9.69, lower -6.65% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.765 and dropped to $8.7513 before settling in for the closing price of $9.77. Price fluctuations for DH have ranged from $8.71 to $30.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 69.00% at the time writing. With a float of $58.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.23 million.

In an organization with 946 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.83, operating margin of -14.99, and the pretax margin is -17.71.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Definitive Healthcare Corp. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 104.94%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07, was worth 5,193,000. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company bought 450,000 shares at a rate of $11.54, taking the stock ownership to the 450,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 09, when Company’s Director sold 1,016,000 for $22.75, making the entire transaction worth $23,114,000. This insider now owns 2,508,971 shares in total.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.04) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -2.71 while generating a return on equity of -0.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 69.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 53.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.95 million. That was better than the volume of 0.83 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s (DH) raw stochastic average was set at 7.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.05. However, in the short run, Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.67. Second resistance stands at $10.23. The third major resistance level sits at $10.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.20. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.65.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) Key Stats

There are currently 110,215K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.51 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 222,650 K according to its annual income of -22,260 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 59,200 K and its income totaled -11,820 K.