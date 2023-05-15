DFS (Discover Financial Services) dropped -0.63 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

May 12, 2023, Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) trading session started at the price of $96.68, that was -0.63% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $96.80 and dropped to $94.40 before settling in for the closing price of $95.83. A 52-week range for DFS has been $87.64 – $119.91.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.90% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -13.20%. With a float of $252.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $262.00 million.

The firm has a total of 20200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Discover Financial Services stocks. The insider ownership of Discover Financial Services is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 85.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 1,538,804. In this transaction EVP – Chief HR & Admin Officer of this company sold 13,477 shares at a rate of $114.18, taking the stock ownership to the 31,509 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s EVP, Pres. – Consumer Banking sold 7,000 for $118.00, making the entire transaction worth $826,000. This insider now owns 114,493 shares in total.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $3.91) by -$0.33. This company achieved a net margin of +28.72 while generating a return on equity of 31.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Discover Financial Services (DFS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 14.81, a number that is poised to hit 3.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Discover Financial Services, DFS], we can find that recorded value of 1.33 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.88.

During the past 100 days, Discover Financial Services’s (DFS) raw stochastic average was set at 16.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $99.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $102.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $96.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $97.88. The third major resistance level sits at $98.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $94.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $93.08. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $91.75.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) Key Stats

There are 253,946K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 24.34 billion. As of now, sales total 15,202 M while income totals 4,392 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,698 M while its last quarter net income were 976,000 K.