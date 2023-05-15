Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) posted a -8.00% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On May 12, 2023, Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) opened at $0.93, lower -1.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.949 and dropped to $0.89 before settling in for the closing price of $0.93. Price fluctuations for DOGZ have ranged from $0.63 to $4.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 5.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 73.30% at the time writing. With a float of $30.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.57 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 309 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.42, operating margin of +1.48, and the pretax margin is +0.88.

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +11.94 while generating a return on equity of 4.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 73.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.09

Technical Analysis of Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.15 million, its volume of 0.71 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Dogness (International) Corporation’s (DOGZ) raw stochastic average was set at 50.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 135.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8278, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0553. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9493 in the near term. At $0.9787, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0083. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8903, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8607. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8313.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) Key Stats

There are currently 30,205K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 36.50 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 27,100 K according to its annual income of 3,240 K.