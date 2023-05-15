Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.69 million

A new trading day began on May 12, 2023, with Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) stock priced at $78.16, up 1.43% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $79.525 and dropped to $77.77 before settling in for the closing price of $78.07. EXAS’s price has ranged from $29.27 to $80.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 50.90% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -1.70%. With a float of $175.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $178.57 million.

The firm has a total of 6300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.77, operating margin of -29.79, and the pretax margin is -30.35.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Exact Sciences Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 10, was worth 486,960. In this transaction EVP, Human Resources of this company sold 6,087 shares at a rate of $80.00, taking the stock ownership to the 80,314 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s General Manager, Screening sold 5,000 for $80.00, making the entire transaction worth $400,000. This insider now owns 6,423 shares in total.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.42 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -29.91 while generating a return on equity of -19.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Exact Sciences Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Exact Sciences Corporation, EXAS], we can find that recorded value of 3.42 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.94.

During the past 100 days, Exact Sciences Corporation’s (EXAS) raw stochastic average was set at 95.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $79.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $80.58. The third major resistance level sits at $81.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $78.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $77.07. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $76.38.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 14.04 billion, the company has a total of 180,388K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,084 M while annual income is -623,510 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 553,000 K while its latest quarter income was -127,750 K.