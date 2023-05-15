Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 155.44 million

May 12, 2023, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) trading session started at the price of $0.2024, that was 25.27% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2493 and dropped to $0.1998 before settling in for the closing price of $0.19. A 52-week range for FFIE has been $0.15 – $7.85.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 12.00%.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 586 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 12.50%.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.18) by -$0.14. This company achieved a return on equity of -147.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 61.16 million, its volume of 109.86 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s (FFIE) raw stochastic average was set at 8.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 202.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 160.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3237, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7232. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2615 in the near term. At $0.2802, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3110. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2120, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1812. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1625.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) Key Stats

There are 756,972K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 146.64 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -552,070 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -153,900 K.