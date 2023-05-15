FREYR Battery (FREY) volume exceeds 1.86 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) kicked off on May 12, 2023, at the price of $7.28, up 1.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.54 and dropped to $7.14 before settling in for the closing price of $7.23. Over the past 52 weeks, FREY has traded in a range of $6.20-$16.94.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 32.70%. With a float of $113.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.51 million.

In an organization with 212 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of FREYR Battery is 16.77%, while institutional ownership is 43.20%.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.2 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.22) by $0.42. This company achieved a return on equity of -15.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at FREYR Battery’s (FREY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 9.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.86, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FREYR Battery (FREY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.7 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.6 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, FREYR Battery’s (FREY) raw stochastic average was set at 23.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.57. However, in the short run, FREYR Battery’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.56. Second resistance stands at $7.75. The third major resistance level sits at $7.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.95. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.76.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.01 billion has total of 139,705K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -98,790 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was 25,295 K.