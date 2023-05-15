Genius Group Limited (GNS) posted a -0.89% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) on May 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.09, soaring 1.83% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.13 and dropped to $1.05 before settling in for the closing price of $1.09. Within the past 52 weeks, GNS’s price has moved between $0.30 and $11.80.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -49.80%. With a float of $10.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.31 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 241 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.28, operating margin of -35.16, and the pretax margin is -36.14.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Education & Training Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Genius Group Limited is 51.19%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -36.49 while generating a return on equity of -19.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -49.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Genius Group Limited (GNS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.32 and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Group Limited (GNS)

Looking closely at Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS), its last 5-days average volume was 2.24 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 15.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Genius Group Limited’s (GNS) raw stochastic average was set at 10.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 167.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 294.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7863, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2992. However, in the short run, Genius Group Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1433. Second resistance stands at $1.1767. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0633, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0167. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9833.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 23.40 million based on 21,520K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,780 K and income totals -4,490 K. The company made 6,972 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,592 K in sales during its previous quarter.