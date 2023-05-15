Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) posted a 4.97% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) kicked off on May 12, 2023, at the price of $3.22, down -1.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.28 and dropped to $3.11 before settling in for the closing price of $3.21. Over the past 52 weeks, GRAB has traded in a range of $2.19-$4.03.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 52.10%. With a float of $2.68 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.81 billion.

The firm has a total of 11934 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.37, operating margin of -91.77, and the pretax margin is -120.45.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Grab Holdings Limited is 27.55%, while institutional ownership is 48.00%.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -117.45 while generating a return on equity of -23.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Grab Holdings Limited, GRAB], we can find that recorded value of 19.77 million was better than the volume posted last year of 15.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) raw stochastic average was set at 37.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.26. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.36. The third major resistance level sits at $3.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.02. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.92.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.41 billion has total of 3,741,980K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,433 M in contrast with the sum of -1,683 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 502,000 K and last quarter income was -374,000 K.