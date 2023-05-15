Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 2.63%

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) kicked off on May 12, 2023, at the price of $29.99, up 1.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.43 and dropped to $29.64 before settling in for the closing price of $29.95. Over the past 52 weeks, GO has traded in a range of $25.71-$46.37.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 11.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 3.60%. With a float of $88.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.92 million.

In an organization with 864 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.42, operating margin of +2.65, and the pretax margin is +2.12.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Grocery Stores Industry. The insider ownership of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 99.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 21, was worth 58,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $29.00, taking the stock ownership to the 29,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 11, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $29.00, making the entire transaction worth $58,000. This insider now owns 31,400 shares in total.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.23) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +1.82 while generating a return on equity of 6.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.91% during the next five years compared to 22.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s (GO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.5 million. That was better than the volume of 0.99 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.00.

During the past 100 days, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s (GO) raw stochastic average was set at 69.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.04. However, in the short run, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $30.69. Second resistance stands at $30.96. The third major resistance level sits at $31.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.38. The third support level lies at $29.11 if the price breaches the second support level.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.94 billion has total of 98,286K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,578 M in contrast with the sum of 65,050 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 930,830 K and last quarter income was 15,890 K.