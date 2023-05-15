GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) volume exceeds 104.61 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) kicked off on May 12, 2023, at the price of $1.74, up 210.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.24 and dropped to $1.74 before settling in for the closing price of $1.64. Over the past 52 weeks, GSIT has traded in a range of $1.45-$4.28.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -7.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 25.90%. With a float of $18.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.62 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 180 employees.

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of GSI Technology Inc. is 30.96%, while institutional ownership is 22.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 17,946. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,051 shares at a rate of $3.55, taking the stock ownership to the 52,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Director bought 1,350 for $3.60, making the entire transaction worth $4,858. This insider now owns 1,350 shares in total.

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.2) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -22.31% drop over the previous five years of trading.

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at GSI Technology Inc.’s (GSIT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61

Technical Analysis of GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT)

Looking closely at GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT), its last 5-days average volume was 20.97 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, GSI Technology Inc.’s (GSIT) raw stochastic average was set at 96.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 462.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 198.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.25. However, in the short run, GSI Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.31. Second resistance stands at $7.52. The third major resistance level sits at $9.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.52.

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 40.52 million has total of 24,685K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 33,380 K in contrast with the sum of -16,370 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,450 K and last quarter income was -4,810 K.